Titans’ horror-filled 3-day weekend

This year, 34 filmmaking teams shot original short horror films from Oct. 12-15 for the Eugene Film Society’s fifth annual 72-Hour Horror Film Competition. Regional filmmakers had the task of producing a two to three-minute horror film within 72 hours. This process included the three major stages of a film – planning, filming and editing.

This was the fourth year that LCC theater graduate, Nicole Trobaugh, participated.

“In the past, I was always just an actor,” Trobaugh said. “This time I got to be the director.”

Trobaugh’s team, called Midnight Jackrabbit, consisted of five people. Trobaugh co-wrote the script with Jim Ballard and partnered with UO graduate and director of photography Jordyn Roach. Former Titans Jake Valdez and EJ Olson were also members of Midnight Jackrabbit. Valdez was the audio engineer and Olson was the editor. Their film, “Tachypsychia,” is about a tension-filled relationship between a mother, daughter, babysitter and a mysterious creature.

Team Shiffer Brains, consisting of former Titans Alex Cascaddan and Simon Baum used a drone for aerial shots to produce the film “It Lives.” Cascaddan wrote, directed and acted while Baum acted and captured audio.

“We wanted to capture the desperation and hopelessness of the character while he was trying to escape,” Baum said. “Using the drone to track him gives the viewer a different angle of suspense.”

Teams were required to complete films and submit by 8 p.m. Sunday. If the films met guidelines, including utilizing a specific prop and dialog line, it will be screened by a jury of media pros. The film selected as the Jury Award winner will receive a cash prize of $1134.

Last year’s Audience Award winner, LCC graduate and current Portland State University student, Tyler Gordon, used the experience as a stepping stone for his future goals.

“To win the audience award truly was the driving force to continue in the field of film production and continue my education,” Gordon said. “I have my eyes set on the 2018 72-hour competition.”

LCC has been connected with the film competition since 2013. Kate Sullivan, Lane faculty instructor, serves on the board of directors of EFS. Lane Media Arts department shows support for EFS with many faculty members promoting events and attending final screenings. There has been Titan representation every year, winning multiple awards.

The films will also be publicly screened at the Ragozzino Performance Hall on the LCC main campus on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the event is free. During the screening, audience members vote for their favorite film and determine the winner of the 2017 Audience Award, which includes a cash prize of $666.

