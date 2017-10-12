Titans Prey on Cougars

Shane Williams

The Lane Titans women’s soccer team got back on track with a 4-1 win over Clackamas Community College in Eugene on Saturday afternoon. They were coming off a tough loss Wednesday to undefeated Clark. Scoring has not been a problem lately, as the Titans have scored at least four goals in each of their last four victories.

It did not take long for the Titans to strike first with a chip shot, scored by Danielle VanOrd, who leads the team with eight goals on the season. Minutes later the Titans had another opportunity to score, unfortunately, the Titan attack was caught offside. Lane’s Sydney Holborow displayed her dribbling skills, by dissecting the Clackamas defense to get an open shot on goal, only to have it saved by the Clackamas keeper.

Clackamas was quick to respond, with a score by Clackamas Captain Eileen Reyna. Lane had another opportunity to score when Kaela Nyby tried to get a through ball to one of her strikers, but her pass had too much power on it. It wasn’t until later in the period when Lane’s Callie Lambert received a lay off pass from her fellow attacker, Calysta Susu Mago, and placed the ball in the bottom left corner to give Lane a 2-1 lead in the game.

Defense played a big role for Lane in Saturday’s win. Playing with only three defensive backs, Lane was still able to keep the Clackamas attack to a minimum. A solid slide tackle by freshman Clarissa Henderson to halt a Clackamas counter attack. As halftime came around Lane was leading by one goal, and trying to get within one point of second place.

Lane came out of the second half and never looked back. It took the Titans but one minute to score, after a strike by freshman forward Holborow pushed Lane’s lead to 3-1. Less than 10 minutes later Lane struck again with an unassisted goal by VanOrd. The physical Lane back line prevented a Clackamas comeback in the second half.

With the playoffs approaching, Lane must win all remaining games to get into second place and hold that position in the standings. Second place in the conference gets to host their first playoff game, if they stay in third, they must play their first playoff game on the road. With Rouge Community College coming up next on the schedule, Lane Head Coach Erica Mertz emphasized staying composed and putting the ball in the back of the net.

A Lane victory and Clackamas loss on Wednesday will put the Titans in second place and a two-point advantage in the standings.

