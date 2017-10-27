Titans’ tough play puts Portland in their place

Lane’s women’s soccer team scored a season-high seven goals in a shutout win versus the Portland Community College Panthers. It was a team effort Monday night with five different Titans scoring goals. Callie Lambert and Kyla Ganchan Romero led the scoring brigade with two goals each.

The Titans offense was clicking on Monday evening. Several near misses in the early minutes of the game engaged the crowd. After an intercepted pass, the Titans led a counterattack against the PCC defense, though unsuccessful, it gave the Titans a boost of momentum they rode for the entire first half.

Ashland native, Calysta Susu Mago, missed her first shot wide right off of a volley inside the goalie box. The sophomore forward redeemed herself in the 19th minute scoring the first goal of the game. Danielle VanOrd recorded her first assist of the night with her pass to teammate Susu Mago.

Lane coach Erica Mertz said “Finishing, is always something we need to work on. Better efficiency inside the goalie box,”

Controlled passing by the attacking third opened an opportunity that was missed by inches from freshman forward VanOrd. Lane controlled the pace in the first half, constantly attacking the holes in Portland’s defense. The Titans had 28 shots on goal in the first half, which tied their season high.

The second half did not see much of a change from Portland. Lane was still completing passes and getting plenty of shots on goal. Portland CC keeper Chantelle Nelson, who is ranked second in the conference with 109 saves, added 18 more to her total on Monday evening.

Ball control and precision passing helped Lane stay in PCC territory for the majority of the second half. Lambert scored her first goal to give the Titans a 4-0 lead ten minutes into the second half. Less than one minute later, Ganchan Romero scored again off of a perfectly placed pass from her fellow defender, Madison Lee. The score was 5-0 after Romero’s goal.

The scoring didn’t stop there though. Lee scored her first goal of the season in the 70th minute to extend the Lane lead once again. The Titans stepped up on defense holding the Panthers to zero shots on goal. Due to injuries, Portland was forced to play a player down.

Scoring was the story of the night but coach Mertz said, “We need to work on finishing shots in the box, and being efficient with our possessions.” Lane set new season records against PCC with 51 shots on goal and seven goals scored.

With the big win, Lane moved into second place in the Southern Region standings ahead of Clackamas. They may be in second place now but in order to keep their place in the standings, Titans must win all remaining games. With only three more games on the schedule, it is a task that has the Titans motivated to see their hard work come to fruition.

Lane plays against Portland CC again in Portland on Oct. 18 then heads to SouthWest Oregon Community College on Oct. 21 to close out their regular season at home against Chemeketa.

