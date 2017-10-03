Lane Volleyball boosted its overall record to 13- 8 with a win over Southwestern Oregon Community College on Friday night.

The Titans got off to a quick start in the first set scoring six straight points, triggering the SWOCC head coach to call a timeout. That timeout proved to be crucial as the Lakers were quick to spike the Titans’ early momentum.

Later in the first set, a service ace by Morgan Newton capped a 6-0 run by Lane to give them a 17-11 lead. It was all Lane after that, with the Titans winning the first set 25-15.

Lane seemed to have all the momentum on Friday night, going up by five points early, and the women managed to hang onto that lead for the majority of the set. That is, until SWOCC managed to tie the set at 21. The Titans weren’t going down without a struggle, finishing the set on a kill by sophomore Baylee Kuschel. Kuschel came off the bench to provide the Titans with four kills, and help secure a two set lead over SWOCC.

After a brief intermission, the momentum appeared to shift over to SWOCC, who jumped out to a six point lead, their biggest of the night. Brooke Fischer and Brittany Long led the Lakers with 18 and 13 kills respectively. The duo scored 11 of the 25 points, leading the SWOCC team to win the third set.

The teams were battling for the edge as the fourth set got going. Scoring points in bunches of two or three, the Lakers were trying to stay alive while the Titans were hungry for their second league win. It wasn’t until the Titans made a late three point run that they pulled away from the Lakers, pushing the score to 22-17. Lane ultimately won the set, and the game, on an attack error by SWOCC.

Communication and few service errors are the two things Titans Coach Willett said contributed the most to Friday night’s win at home. Lane only had four service errors, while SWOCC had four times as many, with 16. Lane’s Morgan Newton led the Titans with 18 assists and nine digs. The Titans hope to keep this momentum alive getting deeper and deeper into conference play.

