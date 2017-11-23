Eugene fandom carries on

Local Comic-Con stands out for the third year in a row

By -
0
0
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
A Eugene Comic Con participant examines the many colors of Copic markers for sale at the Copic booth stationed in the Copic Imagination Room. The Imagination Room, which housed a set of tables for people to color with Copic markers, also had a workshop station for participants to learn how to draw everything from hair to steampunk mechs.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Chewbacca (cosplayed by Josh Beckett) snuggles up to a pink unicorn plushie as Han Solo (cosplayed by Justin Love) patiently waits for the Wookie during the third annual Eugene Comic Con on Nov. 10. Beckett and Love, who belong to the 501st Legion costuming convention, both had custom made costumes with Beckett’s taking a year to make.

On Nov. 11 and 12 people of all fandoms gathered at the Lane Events Center for the third annual Eugene Comic-Con and celebrated entertainment of all kinds. Actors, artists, cosplayers and game enthusiasts of all ages came together during the two-day event to meet and be with others that shared their interests.

“I really like the atmosphere here. There are such positive vibes, and just everyone has been really enthusiastic, even more enthusiastic than your average Comic-Con,” Bill Coulombe, a writer from Seattle, said about his first year at the EUCON.

Artists weren’t in short supply over the weekend and art seemed to be one of the biggest parts of the EUCON community, hosting famous artists from across genres for the past three years. Throughout the day artists held free workshops in one of the main spaces for anyone who was interested. The workshops ranged in drawing styles and aimed to be one of the larger and more unique parts of the con.

“You will never ever see a convention that has this room filled with people just drawing and teaching and doing all that art stuff. The only challenge is it is Eugene. It’s kind of like you having the coolest thing in the world and not a lot of people know that it’s here,” Matthew Brundage an artist said.

Cosplay, a unique art form, was especially common at the con as many people dressed up to show support for their favorite characters.

“This is my fifth year cosplaying. For me, it’s all about the creation of the props. Even more than wearing it, I really like creating the costuming pieces. ” Renee Klein said as she spoke of creating her own Dungeons and Dragons cosplay character. “I am really excited that Eugene started up a Comic-Con and I like seeing it getting bigger and better every single year, and I love to come out and support them.”

As the holidays get closer many people are thinking not only about themselves, but others as well. In the spirit of giving, Eugene Comic-Con is a host for Toys for Tots Foundation. This year at the Comic-Con some of the vendors and artists took part in this and encouraged others to donate. On Sunday a man referring to himself as Judge, bought out and donated a large portion of the Star Wars booth. The booth had been selling $10 toys for $2 if donated to encourage others to give back.

“Today we just really wanted to have a good time,” Dustin, the supervisor of the booth said after the large donation.

When asked why he did it, Judge simply stated, “Why not? It’s kids. Everybody needs a Christmas present.”

Many considered this Eugene Comic-Con a large success and look forward to next year’s event.  

Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
A Eugene Comic Con volunteer (middle), who wished to only be known as Judge, heaps a bundle of action figures into a Toys for Tots bin at the Star Wars booth. Judge, who bought out the booth’s eligible toys for donation, donated a total of 51 toys. When asked why he did it, he stated, “Why not? It’s kids. Everybody needs a Christmas present.”
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
(From left) Hannah, Karen, Jewel Cooper, Emily Cooper, and Nicholas Cooper pose for a photograph. They are cosplaying Cinderella from Into The Woods, The Wicked Witch, The Fairy Godmother, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Big Bad Wolf respectively.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Participants of the Eugene Comic Con hold up their hands help the Jedi ‘force push’ the Sith character back during The Force Experience! event on the Performance Hall Stage. After the show, the kids in the audience got to learn how to wield a lightsaber and participate in their own lightsaber duels.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Actor Dameon Clarke talks about his experiences as a voice actor during the Meet Handsome Jack-Dameon J. Clarke panel in the Seven Feathers Panel Room.
Photo courtesy Jonathan Huh
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
A Super Hero Adventures Iron Man doll sits piled among an assorted line of Marvel toys for sale.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Chewbacca (cosplayed by Josh Beckett) snuggles up to a pink unicorn plushie as Han Solo (cosplayed by Justin Love) patiently waits for the Wookie during the third annual Eugene Comic Con on Nov. 10. Beckett and Love, who belong to the 501st Legion costuming convention, both had custom made costumes with Beckett’s taking a year to make.
Christopher Palanuk
(from left) Mindy, Dexter, Derek, and Logan Ward pose in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cosplays. The Ward family, who drove from Milwaukie, Oregon, started cosplaying in 2014 and has attended EUCON twice.
[adrotate group="3"]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR