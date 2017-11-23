Eugene fandom carries on

On Nov. 11 and 12 people of all fandoms gathered at the Lane Events Center for the third annual Eugene Comic-Con and celebrated entertainment of all kinds. Actors, artists, cosplayers and game enthusiasts of all ages came together during the two-day event to meet and be with others that shared their interests.

“I really like the atmosphere here. There are such positive vibes, and just everyone has been really enthusiastic, even more enthusiastic than your average Comic-Con,” Bill Coulombe, a writer from Seattle, said about his first year at the EUCON.

Artists weren’t in short supply over the weekend and art seemed to be one of the biggest parts of the EUCON community, hosting famous artists from across genres for the past three years. Throughout the day artists held free workshops in one of the main spaces for anyone who was interested. The workshops ranged in drawing styles and aimed to be one of the larger and more unique parts of the con.

“You will never ever see a convention that has this room filled with people just drawing and teaching and doing all that art stuff. The only challenge is it is Eugene. It’s kind of like you having the coolest thing in the world and not a lot of people know that it’s here,” Matthew Brundage an artist said.

Cosplay, a unique art form, was especially common at the con as many people dressed up to show support for their favorite characters.

“This is my fifth year cosplaying. For me, it’s all about the creation of the props. Even more than wearing it, I really like creating the costuming pieces. ” Renee Klein said as she spoke of creating her own Dungeons and Dragons cosplay character. “I am really excited that Eugene started up a Comic-Con and I like seeing it getting bigger and better every single year, and I love to come out and support them.”

As the holidays get closer many people are thinking not only about themselves, but others as well. In the spirit of giving, Eugene Comic-Con is a host for Toys for Tots Foundation. This year at the Comic-Con some of the vendors and artists took part in this and encouraged others to donate. On Sunday a man referring to himself as Judge, bought out and donated a large portion of the Star Wars booth. The booth had been selling $10 toys for $2 if donated to encourage others to give back.

“Today we just really wanted to have a good time,” Dustin, the supervisor of the booth said after the large donation.

When asked why he did it, Judge simply stated, “Why not? It’s kids. Everybody needs a Christmas present.”

Many considered this Eugene Comic-Con a large success and look forward to next year’s event.

Photo courtesy Jonathan Huh

Christopher Palanuk

Related

[adrotate group="3"]