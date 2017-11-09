Men’s soccer ends season

Titan midfielder Robert Shimota aims a header at the opposing goal during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. Shimota, a 5’08” freshman from Corvallis, Ore., leaps in the air to make first contact with the ball but failed to score. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]