Men’s soccer ends season

Titan midfielder Robert Shimota aims a header at the opposing goal during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. Shimota, a 5’08” freshman from Corvallis, Ore., leaps in the air to make first contact with the ball but failed to score. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan forward Yuito Okazaki dribbles the ball past Chemeketa defenders midfield during the first half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan midfielder Kazuto Watanabe kicks the ball down the field during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. Romero, a sophomore from Hood River, Ore., leaps in the air to make first contact with the ball but failed to score. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan midfielder Daniel Romero sets to kick the ball down field during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan midfielder Daniel Romero fights through aggressive defense during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan midfielder Daniel Romero aims a header at the opposing goal during the second half of the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. Romero, a sophomore from Hood River, Ore., leaps in the air to make first contact with the ball but failed to score. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
Titan forward Yuito Okazaki collapses in defeat after the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Oct. 25. The Lane Titans lost to the Portland Panthers 2-1 and concluded with a 11-6-2 overall season record.
