Lane outside hitter Stacia Panther scored two of Lane’s first three points to help the Titans to an early 3-2 lead on the scoreboard. Lane and Clark went back and forth, up until the middle of the set. An attack error by the Penguins helped Lane crawl to within two after being down by four earlier in the set. The score stood at 11-9, in the Penguins favor, but Lane attempted a comeback. The Penguins hit their stride and extended the lead to double digits late in the first set. Unable to withstand the Clark run, the Titans lost the first set by a score of 25-11.

In the second set, Lane jumped out to a quick 5-3 lead off of an attack by freshman Shelby Dubay. Soon after, the Penguins scored five straight points to regain the lead, putting the score at 9-6. Height was a factor in the Penguins’ success in the first two sets. Clark has five girls over 6-feet, while Lane only has two. The Titans only managed to score seven more points throughout the set. Clark outscored Lane 25-13 in the second set, making the count two sets to none.

Trying to stay optimistic, Lane came out onto the course for the third set, hungry to get a win. Clark sped out to a 7-2 lead after a kill from Dalaney Tuholski, who recorded a season high 19 kills. Lane wasn’t going to go out that easy on their home court though. They trimmed the lead to four points on a service ace from Christina Todd. Unfortunately, the lead had gotten out of reach for the Titans to make a comeback, and ended up losing the third set by a score of 25-15.

Panther led the Titans in kills with eight, she also recorded five digs and one assist. Sophomore setter Alli Fuller had eight assists to go along with two digs. Christina Todd and Kayla Akiona had seven and five digs respectively.

A struggling Titan team lost to Mt. Hood Community College on Oct. 27 to fall behind Clackamas who has won their last two games. On Nov. 3rd the Titans traveled to SouthWest Oregon Community College and beat them on their home court in four sets.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]