Serving those who served

On Thursday, Nov. 9, a lunch for employee veterans at Lane Community College will be held in Bldg 31, the Longhouse, on Main Campus from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Although LCC has held student veteran events in the past, this luncheon will mark the first time that the college has hosted a gathering specifically for employee veterans.

LCC’s president, Dr. Margaret Hamilton, stated that when she learned that the college had never held a veteran celebration for employees, she took the opportunity to initiate one.

Many of the people closest to Hamilton throughout her life, including her father, her husband, and her daughter’s boyfriend, have served in the military. Hamilton said that she came to Lane to honor those who serve and especially wants to highlight veterans.

“We really have to appreciate what [veterans] did for us,” Hamilton said. “I have enormous respect for those who serve our country.”

The employee veteran lunch is part of a celebration for veterans that will continue through Nov. 9. In addition to food and drinks, the luncheon will include a speech by Oregon Senator James Manning. Hamilton and the Director of Public Affairs, Brett Rowlett, are organizing the event, according to an email from LynnMarie Chowdhury, LCC’s lead recruitment analyst.

A lunch for student veterans will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Renaissance Room in the Center Building. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, a ceremony to honor student veterans, which will include speeches from Hamilton and Student Veteran Maurisio Rivera, will be held from 12 p.m. to 1p.m. at the Center Building plaza.

