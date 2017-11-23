Titan receives national recognition

Courtesy The Bleed

Destiny Stringer, a Lane Community College graphic design student, won second place in the 2017 Associated Collegiate Press National Award Ceremony for her double-paged spread in Volume 8 of The Bleed, an annual art and design magazine created by LCC graphic design students. According to its website, the Associated Collegiate Press holds contests for college journalists annually. Stringer, who was both art director and designer for this volume of The Bleed, said that this was her first time entering a design competition.

photo courtesy The Bleed

“I was honestly so surprised,” Stringer said. “Even becoming a finalist was surprising for me and when I saw the work I was up against, I didn’t think I’d have a chance to place and was just grateful to even make it that far.”

Stringer said that she knew very little about design competitions until The Bleed won an ACP Pacemaker award in 2016. When entering The Bleed into the Pacemaker competition this year, the student staff and graphic design instructor, Tom Madison, decided to enter a spread from the magazine for an individual award. Stringer said that her work was submitted into the competition after she won a coin toss between her work and a fellow student’s spread in the magazine.

Despite winning the individual award, Stringer said that she could not have done it alone.

“I owe a huge thanks to our team for being so passionate and inspiring, giving honest feedback, pushing me outside my comfort zone and of course, being emotionally supportive,” Stringer said.

Madison, who taught Stringer for two years, describes her as talented, hardworking and “top-shelf.” According to Madison, all 52 pages of the magazine are created in no more than eight weeks, a vigorous and challenging process for students. This year, contributing to The Bleed became mandatory for graphic design students taking their final classes. “Everybody now has this rite of passage,” Madison said.

Stringer has completed LCC’s graphic design program and is taking a term off from school before completing her last term at LCC this winter. Although she has a preference for print-based design, Stringer is still exploring her long-term goals with graphic design. She has recently been working on establishing a vintage shop’s brand identity and online presence while creating digital assets for social media platforms and exploring social media marketing.

“The cool thing about graphic design is that it has career paths all over the creative spectrum,” Stringer said. “We shall see what the future holds!”

Related

[adrotate group="3"]