Veteran’s Day celebration at Lane

Lane Community College held a ceremony to honor the service of veterans on Thursday, Nov. 9, outside of the Center Building. A small crowd huddled in the rain to listen to speeches from LCC alumni and current student veterans. Complete with a color guard and a rendition of the national anthem performed by LCC student Lawrence Kiharangwa, the tone of the event was somber and formal.

Hosted by Phillip Hudspeth, the Annual Gifts and Corporate Relations Officer for the Lane Foundation, the ceremony was the first of what Hudspeth hopes to be an annual tradition of Veterans recognition ceremonies.

LCC student and veteran Maurisio Riviera spoke at the event about his experience readjusting to civilian life in Lane County, and how important his community has been in helping him make the transition that so many veterans struggle with.

“At times, I felt like I was alone, but I knew that when I came to campus I had other people I could rely on,” Riviera said. “Having to get back to a normal routine wasn’t easy… [but] I can say that everybody here in this community, whether [they have] served or not, have made it an easy transition and have been accepting of what I’ve gone through. And I want to say thank you for that.”

