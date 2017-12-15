Lane defense shuts down Pacific JV

Coming off their Titan Classic tournament win, Lane Community College’s women’s team faced off against Pacific University’s Junior Varsity team. The team had almost two weeks off before their game on November 19.

The Titans started off the game outscoring Pacific 25-8 in the first quarter. Taeli Carrillo went on her own run in the first quarter, scoring eight straight points with two 3-pointers and two free throws.

In the second quarter, Titan Sarah Hall grabbed a rebound and ran from one end of the floor to the other and scored a layup, a sequence also known as going coast-to-coast giving the Titans their biggest lead of the second half at 25. Sophomore Morgan Newton checked into the game and made an immediate impact for the Titans. Newton grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Sierra Carrier in the post who got fouled and converted two free throws. Newton finished the night with 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and added 2 steals. A steal by guard Amber Lease led to two more fast break points for the Titans. Isabella Lewis and Hall executed a pick-and-roll play to perfection to give the Titans a 51-22 lead at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter Rachel Fielder stepped into a 3-pointer and swished her only attempt of the night, which gave Lane a 40-point advantage. Good ball movement against the Pacific zone defense helped Newton score an uncontested layup.

“Get to your spots!” Lane head coach Greg Sheley yelled after the Titans allowed an uncontested Pacific layup.

At the end of the third quarter, the Titans held a comfortable 38 point lead, as the scoreboard read 73-35.

Lane’s once 40-point lead was too much for Pacific. As the final buzzer sounded, the Titans came out victorious by a score of 92-60.

Carrillo scored a game-high 29 points and added 3 rebounds and a steal. Hall recorded her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman forward Khadija Smith was all over the floor recording 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. The Titans won one game and lost two at the Pierce Holiday Tournament in Puyallup, Washington. Lane takes the court next in the Blue Mountain Community College Crossover Tournament in Pendleton, Ore. on Dec. 14.

