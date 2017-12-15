Men’s basketball team focuses on future

The last time a current Lane men’s basketball team won the Dale Bates Tournament was in 2004 when they defeated the Concordia Alumni. The current Titan team will look to make it to their first tournament championship game since 2012.

In the first round of play on Dec. 8, the Titans took on the Lower Columbia Red Devils from Longview, Wash. Disaster struck early in the first half as Oregon State recruit Kylor Kelley came off the floor favoring his left foot during a timeout. As the training staff took a closer look, he was ruled out for the rest of the game and tournament play.

“No update on Kylor,” said Lane assistant coach Joe White after the game.

Lane held the lead for the majority of the first half against Lower Columbia with their biggest lead reaching 16 after two made free throws from freshman Keiron Goodwin. Goodwin finished the game with a career-high 36 points Friday night.

In the second half, Lower Columbia managed to tie the game with just over one minute left. Freshman point guard Tre’Var Holland was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded in regulation and sent the game into overtime. An 8-0 run for Lower Columbia in overtime put the game out of reach for Lane as they lost 94-85. Holland recorded 14 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds while Tayler Marteliz added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

“We have to continue to play hard and keep fighting,” said Goodwin after Friday night’s loss.

In the second day of tournament play, Lane was competing for a consolation championship appearance going up against New Hope, whom they defeated earlier in the season. Five minutes into the first half Lane had built a double-digit lead. Marteliz scored three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 19 points in the game. The Titans dominated the first half, going into halftime with a 51-27 lead.

Lane held a consistent 20-point lead up until the finals’ five minutes of regulation when New Hope incorporated a full-court press that caught the Titans off-guard. The Deacons trimmed the Titan lead to eight with less than a minute to go. But their sliver of hope disappeared when Holland was able to convert four straight free throws on back-to-back possessions.

“I just go the basket as hard as I can, I’m either going to get the bucket or a foul,” said Holland on his game-high 22-point performance Saturday afternoon.

Lane moved onto the consolation championship round on Sunday. Marteliz recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while sophomore Patrick Goodard added 13 points off the bench for the Titans as they won 90-82.

The South Puget Sound Clippers were Lane’s opponent for the consolation championship game on Sunday morning. The Clippers came out firing early in the first half pushing their lead to 43-29. The Titans bench was outscored by the Clippers’ bench 14-41. At the half, the Titans trailed 47-59. In the second half of play, the Titans hit their stride after their full-court press came up with a steal and Goodard sunk an open 3-pointer. A once 15-point lead for the Clippers was cut to just five with less than 25 seconds to go after a layup from Goodard. Unfortunately, the Titans were unable to close out the game and lost a close one 96-103.

This game featured another career night for Goodwin, who scored 37 points and grabbed 5 rebounds while Marteliz got his second straight double-double of the tournament with 15 points and 13 assists while also getting 6 steals and 4 blocks.

The Titans play next at Skagit Valley on Dec. 15, then come back home to Eugene and take on Columbia Basin the next day.

