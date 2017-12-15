Public Safety awarded

The Office of Public Safety at Lane Community College has been granted the 2017 Department of the Year Award from the Western Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

LCC Public Safety works with college departments, providing a safe work environment for the public on campus.

LCC Chief of Public Safety and Director of Emergency Preparedness, Jace Smith, has been with the campus since 2010 with a background in hospital security, student affairs and consultant work. Smith also served with the United States Air Force as a Medical Services Specialist for over eight years prior to his law enforcement career.

