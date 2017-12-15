The Lane Community College Art Department hosted mixed-media specialist, Hong Hong as the artist-in-residence until Dec. 8. Hong works in papermaking, sculpture, installation and performance arts. She hosted a papermaking workshop Nov. 27.

LCC’s Artist-in-Residence Program for the summer and fall of 2017 was part of the Presidential Lecture series, funded by a grant from the Roberta Konnie Fund of the Lane Community College Foundation. Hong, who has exhibited her works across the country, was the second artist of the series. Her current work is called

During the papermaking workshop, Hong taught people to make their own individual pieces of paper.

Hope Crandall, an LCC art student, came to the morning session. She had tried papermaking on her own and was taking notes on the supplies that Hong was describing. She wished LCC still offered papermaking classes.

“Art is an important part of life,” Crandall said. “LCC is important for life.”

Susan Lowdermilk, a ceramics instructor at Lane, followed Hong’s instructions in dipping the screens in tubs of soaked and blended construction paper. Lowdermilk lifted the screen out, shook off excess liquid, flipped the damp paper onto a microfiber cloth to absorb additional liquid, then flipped it onto a piece of plexiglass to dry. Another papermaker used kozo pulp, a fiber from the mulberry tree, to add texture and contrast to a piece of paper she had just made.

During the second session, Hong led a group in making one large piece of paper, using kozo fiber and a piece of mesh fabric, stretched across a nearly 10-foot-wide frame. Hong encouraged people to add to the piece as they saw fit. It took about half an hour to finish, and Hong said it would take about a day to dry.

