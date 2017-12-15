Thousands helped over the years

Lane Community College Tutoring Services department celebrates their 20th anniversary this year, serving over 1,000 students each term.

Tutoring Services provides free assistance in multiple subjects. They also provide free online services, available during holidays and finals week, to all active LCC students.

“I was not a good student. When I eventually was able to complete college, I thought, I want to help advocate for people who don’t feel confident learning,” Tutoring Services Coordinator Liz Coleman said. “This is an opportunity for students to be aware of what we offer them. We want them to use our services, to use the online study sessions. If students did not make it to tutoring services this term, start early next term. Students love our tutors and we are here for you.”

All tutors complete an accreditation process through the College Reading and Learning Association, a group of student-oriented professionals active in the fields of reading, learning assistance, tutoring and mentoring at the college and adult level. The CRLA’s overall purpose, according to their official website, is to provide a safe environment for the interchange of ideas, methods and information to improve student learning.

Ricardo Mendoza, a math tutor at Lane, says tutors and students benefit from the process.

“I just think this is the best way to help out. It is a great way to teach others, so they can understand it and be better in class, get good grades and be satisfied that they actually learned something.”

Tutoring Services will host a reception on Jan. 31, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Center Building to celebrate their 20-year anniversary. Coleman said alumni tutors are welcome to join and she encourages students who have not used the tutoring center to stop by as well.

