Activist to honor King’s legacy of love

National political leader Nina Turner, a prominent advocate for Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential run, is the keynote speaker at Lane Community College’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The event is on Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Center for Meeting and Learning.

Turner is president of Our Revolution, a political action organization founded in the wake of Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. She is also a political analyst who has appeared on programs such as “Real Time With Bill Maher” and CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper.” Turner was a member of the Ohio State Senate from 2008 to 2014 and a Cleveland City Council member prior to that.

Turner has also made a name for herself as a motivational speaker, covering topics from the legacy of the Civil Rights movement to gender equality in politics and business. “She is amazing, inspirational and she really knows how to get people excited and engaged,” James Barber, chairman of Lane County’s chapter of Our Revolution, said.

“She’s the real deal,” LCC President Margaret Hamilton said in a news release, adding, “It’s an honor to welcome her to our community.”

The event has taken place every year since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1986. Past speakers include actors Giancarlo Esposito and Holly Robinson-Peete, journalist April Ryan and poet-activist duo Climbing Poetree.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Meeting and Learning in Building 19, and is free and open to the public. Turner will also be appearing at the University of Oregon’s MLK ceremony and luncheon earlier that day.

