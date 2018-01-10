Best and Worst films of 2017

Best

1) Blade Runner 2049 – Director Denis Villeneuve and Cinematographer Roger Deakins constructed a world that pops off the screen. Even if the film portrays a bleak look into the future, the craft that went into the script, acting, costume design, visual effects, soundtrack and more are enough to put a smile on your face and inspire you about film-making as an art form.

2) The Shape of Water – This is the film that Guillermo del Toro was born to make. A compelling film featuring people who don’t feel complete in life and the strangest romance ever put on film that works beautifully.

3) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh is a master of writing and directing dramas that are sprinkled with dark humor. With career-defining performances by Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, quotable dialogue that holds no punches and a setting that feels oddly familiar, this film will bring through a spectrum of emotions.

4) IT: Chapter One – What makes this film so good is that past the haunted house-like thrills and the deliciously sinister portrayal of Pennywise, there are characters that you connect with. You could even make the argument that this film is more drama than horror due to the great writing and performances by the child actors.

5) Good Time – With an amazing performance by Robert Pattinson, a heart-racing score and a stressful fast pace, this film is one of the most original crime dramas in recent memory.

6) Baby Driver – Edgar Wright strikes gold once again by directing a slick and cool feature with fantastic car stunts, witty dialogue, snappy editing and a killer soundtrack. It’s hard to watch this film and not smile by how immersive the style is.

7) Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Rian Johnson delivers yet another exciting entry to one of the most beloved franchises of all time and brings a unique voice to the table.

8) Logan/Wonder Woman – Both these films deliver more compelling drama and character development in a genre so focused on mindless spectacle.

9) Get Out – If it weren’t widely publicized that this film was the directorial debut of comedian Jordan Peele, you wouldn’t have guessed that this was made by a first-time writer/director. “Get Out” is a brilliant social satire of liberal racism in a genre that rarely produces anything smart.

10) Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan made the excellent choice of making this film more of a suspense film than a standard war film. This approach, along with the fantastic directing and score, does a much better job at engaging the audience.

Worst

1) Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – If there exists a fan-edit that removes the human characters from the film, then we’d probably have a film that could be considered watchable. The leads have no chemistry, there are plot lines that go nowhere, awkward cameos and horrible dialogue. It’s just a painful experience best left unwatched.

2) Flatliners – From the idiotic characters and writing to the awkward stylistic direction, there’s no entertainment value to be found.

3) Death Note – While not as bad as “Dragonball: Evolution” or “The Last Airbender,” Netflix’s dreaded adaptation of “Death Note” is insulting to the original source material. There were several parts to this film where it’s impossible not to wonder if this is some cruel joke.

4) Power Rangers – Cringe-inducing product placement, annoying teenage angst and tired exposition cliches prevent this from being anything more than yet another desperate attempt to kickstart a franchise.

5) The Mummy – An embarrassing attempt to bring the iconic Universal Monsters franchise back into the spotlight and another stinker by Tom Cruise.

6) Kong: Skull Island – Bad editing, cheesy writing and boring characters prevent this film from creating any excitement for the upcoming crossover with Godzilla.

7) War Machine – There’s nothing more awkward than trying to watch a film that fails at every genre it attempts to be. It’s too flat for satire, too serious for comedy and too bland for drama. In the end, what is it? A boring film where Brad Pitt is a cartoon character among a sea of cardboard boxes.

8) Thor: Ragnarok – A disappointing conclusion to the “Thor” trilogy that proves that Marvel had no clue what to do with the character.

9) The Book of Henry – While any attempt at making an original film should be noted, the execution of an original concept is more important. Despite the decent performances, the actual plot is so bizarre and confused in tone that it’s somewhat of a miracle that it got made.

10) Ghost in the Shell – While the film does have impressive visual effects and score, this adaptation fails by having questionable approaches towards the racial commentary and a dull retelling of an iconic story.

