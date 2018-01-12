Former Titan decorated as war hero

photo via U.S. Air Force / Core Parrish

On Nov. 4, 2017, former Titan Garron Dahle was awarded the Bronze Star for his accomplishments while engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan. Dahle is a combat control craftsman for the 125th Special Tactics Squadron in the Oregon National Guard.

Technical Sergeant Dahle participated in Lane’s aviation academy before deciding to join the military.

“I started flying when I was young,” Dahle said. “My intention was to get a degree in Aeronautical Science and become a pilot. I discovered this special operations career field and knew I had to do it so I left college.”

Dahle had been a part of special tactics operations from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15, 2017. During this time, he is credited for having helped restore order to volatile regions of Afghanistan.

According to the American War Library, the Bronze Star is awarded to “any person who distinguishes himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement, not involving participation in aerial flight.”

“It’s not every day that someone gets an award like that,” Sam Evans, a current LCC student who spent 26 years in the Air Force, said.

According to Wartime Awards Statistics, only 2,056 individuals have received the Bronze Star Medal for Valor since its inception in 1944.

The citation that accompanied the Bronze Star Medal stated that Dahle helped participate in “the most significant raid against Al Qaeda in the past 15 years” and was involved in over 30 special operations that included the participation of at least 300 American and Afghan special forces.

Dahle is currently back at home with his wife and preferring to remain private about his time overseas.

“I’m not a fan of talking about this stuff publicly. It’s just what I do for a living.”

