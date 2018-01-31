Lane women clobber Portland

The Lane women, who have won five of their last six games hosted Portland Community College who are on a four-game losing streak, Sat. Jan. 27. Prior to tipoff, the Titans sat in third place atop the Southern Region standings.

The Titans won the tip and Megan Still made her first 3-pointer to open the game. PCC implemented a zone defense, which opened up Rachel Fielder in the middle who passed to Still on the 3-point line and she swished her second 3-pointer of the afternoon.

A full-court press seemed to catch the PCC Panthers off guard, as Lane forced three straight turnovers. The Titans took advantage of those turnovers by scoring off steals contributing to a 15-3 run to give the Titans early momentum. But PCC responded with their own 7-0 scoring run to trim the Titan lead to just seven.

At the end of the first quarter, Lane point guard Amber Lease stole the ball and passed to her open teammate Sarah Hall under the basket and Lane took a 24-16 lead.

“Defensively we did some really nice things in our pressure,” Lane head coach Greg Sheley said on his team’s first quarter success.

Early in the second quarter, both teams struggled to make shots. The majority of Lane’s second-quarter points came in the fast break as Portland struggled to stop the Titan press. At halftime, the Titans had a comfortable 41-24 lead.

Hall was the game’s leading scorer at halftime with 12, and Emma Jones recorded seven rebounds for the Titans.

Portland’s struggles continued in the second half while Lane put on an offensive showcase in the third quarter scoring 26 points in just six minutes. The Titans finished the third quarter scoring 37 points and extending their lead to 78-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans continued their onslaught in the fourth quarter winning 98-49. Hall led the scoring with 18 points and added six rebounds and three assists. Sierra Carrier provided 17 points and four rebounds in just 12 minutes off the bench. Lease finished with 10 points, seven assists and four steals.

With the win, Lane moved into a tie for second place in the division with Clackamas after their loss to Umpqua Saturday afternoon. Lane plays Umpqua in Roseburg on Jan. 31 to try and give them their first conference loss of the season.

“That’s going to be really tough, we’re going to have to shoot the ball, and rebound phenomenally,” Sheley commented on what Lane is going to have to do to take down undefeated Umpqua.

