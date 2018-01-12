Media arts makeover

The home of Lane Community College Media Arts has officially moved from Building 17 to the renovated Building 18 in an attempt to satisfy students’ growing needs in an expanding industry.

The renovation of Building 18 was part of two voter-approved 15-year bond measures amounting to $120 million that also built the LCC Downtown Center, remodeled the main campus Center Building and helped fund other infrastructure projects. Building 18 is the final project to be funded by the bond measures.

Building 18 is an upgrade from Building 17, which had worn-out infrastructure and faulty circuits and has withstood regular flooding.

Building 17 is an original building from when LCC opened in 1963. The building has not been updated in its 55-year existence, rather simply repurposed multiple times. It used to house KLCC studios until they moved to the current downtown location, as well as broadcast studios from when there was a broadcast degree at LCC.

“In short, [Building 17] was an old, funky, repurposed dinosaur, and created all kinds of teaching and learning challenges,’ media arts faculty coordinator Jefferson Goolsby said.

Now, media arts students will have access to state-of-the-art learning spaces, two production studios for video and photography and the Student Resource Center for students to collaborate with peers and faculty.

“The whole building is outfitted with new furniture and improved working spaces,” Art and Applied Design Instruction Specialist Terry Holloway said. “Our equipment checkout is doubled in size and centered in our new floor plan as the ‘heart’ of the program.”



“We worked with some fantastic architects on the project, Lana Sadler and Carl Sherwood, of Robertson Sherwood Architects,” Goolsby said. “They really helped us create a beautiful and practical facility for students to learn in. We were so fortunate to have them leading the project.”

Even with the new addition to the program, media arts remains spread throughout campus. Multimedia design students will likely have classes in Buildings 2, 11 and 16, along with the Center Building.

“There wasn’t enough square footage in the Building 18 remodel to move all of Media Arts,” Goolsby said. “We’ll still be using the second floor of Building 17 for needed learning and office spaces.”

According to the National Endowment for the Arts official website, media arts is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S. economy. Having updated facilities that mirror what the industry uses lets students learn in a real-world environment. It moves some of LCC’s instructional spaces closer to real-world best practices instruction models.

“We’ll always be adapting to where the industries are going,” Goolsby said, adding, “Building 18 helps keep us in the forefront with that challenge.”

