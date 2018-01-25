Short-handed Titans fall to Mt. Hood

“Throw the first punch, and really try to set the tone,” said Lane men’s head coach Bruce Chavka on how the Titans plan on defeating Mt. Hood.

The Titans won the tip and center Kylor Kelley got the scoring started with a nice post spin move and layed the ball up for the Titans’ first points. On the next possession guard Keiron Goodwin got the defender on his hip and converted an and-one. Goodwin is second in the NWAC for points per game (26.7 ppg) and first in the Southern Region averaging 31 points per game.

Mt. Hood responded by scoring 10 unanswered points, forcing Chavka to call a timeout.

The Titans, who only had eight players eligible to play, clawed their way back into the game only down by five with 10 minutes remaining until halftime.

Redshirt freshman Jesse Hubbe played at least 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 16. Hubbe managed to hit two three-pointers Saturday evening. His scoring cut the Saints lead to just one. But at halftime, the Titans found themselves down 39-44.

Goodwin and freshman Tre’Var Holland were leading the scoring for the Titans at halftime contributing 16 and 11 respectively.

Mt. Hood went on another 10-2 scoring run in the first two minutes of the second half. That outburst put the Titans in a 12 point hole.

Already down by double-digits the Titans decided to pressure the Mt. Hood guards full-court. But the Saints lead only grew.

Down by 20 at one point in the second half, the Titans made a late push and trimmed the lead to 11 with just five minutes remaining. Back-to-back 3-pointers for Hubbe and Holland gave the Titans hope, but six points were as close as the Titans got to closing the gap.

Mt. Hood came out victorious by a score of 108-100 for their second conference win of the season. The Titans are 0-5 on the season when they let their opponents score 100+ points.

“It takes tons of energy to defend and right now we just don’t want to do that. We want to score, score, score,” said Chavka on his team’s lack of energy on the defensive end.

This loss put Lane in a 4-way tie for fourth place between Mt. Hood, Linn-Benton and Chemeketa. The Titans travel up the road to play Linn-Benton on Jan. 24 at 7:30 to try and separate themselves from the rest of the Southern Region.

Goodwin finished with his sixth 30+ point game, while Holland recorded his third. Sophomore Patrick Goodard struggled, scoring just seven points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Gabe Sorber had seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

