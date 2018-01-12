Sticking to art

photo courtesy of Damian McDonald

Damian McDonald, Media Arts Instructor at Lane Community College, recently displayed his art at the 13th annual Post-it Show in Los Angeles. The show featured roughly 400 artists including Matt Groening, creator of the Simpsons.

Although this was his first year to feature his work at the Post-It Show, McDonald has been creating art for almost 20 years.

“There was so much amazing art on the walls (just under 3000 Post-Its total),” McDonald said, “It was truly not possible to see it all or take it all in.”

McDonald advises students who want to follow in his footsteps to persevere through the difficulties that often accompany such a career.

“Find others who create similar art and find ways to connect with them,” he added,“Start local in your hometown or city and also branch out to other places by visiting galleries or shows or connecting on social media … Lastly, put your work out there. Today with the internet and social media sites like Instagram there are so many ways to show your work all over the world without having to spend very much money at all.”

All artists featured at the show are invited to come back each year. McDonald looks forward to presenting his work to the public again.

