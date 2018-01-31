Wave of support

After a two-year-long struggle, Tsunami Books has successfully raised $330,000 to extend their lease for another 10 years with help from almost 1,000 members of the community. Tsunami has been open for over 20 years and has become a staple in the years since.

A flurry of posts has filled the Tsunami Books Facebook page over the last few weeks with people showing their support of the local bookstore.

“Tsunami is so much more than a bookshop. It is community in the purest sense” said one community member. “This is a place that supports art in every way and we need more of that”, said another poster.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]