Brewfest hops to the beat

Eugene’s local National Public Radio station, KLCC, will be hosting its annual brewfest on the Feb. 10 and 11. The KLCC Brewfest will take place at the Lane Events Center from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is one of KLCC’s largest fundraisers and a chance to try 200 different beers and ciders while supporting a local radio station. KLCC is a listener-supported NPR affiliate radio station and all proceeds from the brewfest are funneled into programing and personnel costs.

“We’re happy to showcase the breweries while supporting KLCC,” brewfest coordinator Gayle Chisholm said. “The brewfest is bigger, better, and improved.”

There are 83 breweries participating in the brewfest this year, some of which have never been a part of the brewfest.

A significant part of the brewfest this year is the “Tour of the World,” which is a chance for attendees to try themed beers from eight different countries around the world, a collaboration between local brewers.

The festival also includes the Brewfest Music Sale, where records and CDs will be available for purchase. Bus passes will be available for free so festival-goers can get home safely.

Eugene’s Soul Vibrator will be performing Friday night, with DJ Connah Jay opening. On Saturday, DJ Connah Jay will play solo.

