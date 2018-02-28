Ending Black History Month with a BAM

Illustration by Cat Frink / Design + Media Center

Lane Community College’s Black Student Union is hosting the BAM Slam event at the Longhouse on March 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is centered around celebrating 400 years of Black history, art and music.

LCC’s BSU adviser Mark Harris explained that the event was mostly student driven.

“BSU did a Black Arts Festival a year ago, and basically this year’s BSU is attempting to recreate that by doing the BAM Slam,” Harris said. He explained that the event would “design and showcase some of the past BSU work.”

The BSU aims to promote cultural unity within the student population by hosting events on campus or in the community. In the past, BSU has been involved with local black history projects such as the Wiley Griffon memorial, the Tent City Re-enactment, and the Rite of Passage.

BAM Slam stands for Black Arts and Music and is part of the BSU’s Black History Month Celebration. Black Lives Matter posters that were recently rejected from Churchill High School’s hallways by the Churchill principal will be showcased at the event.

The event can be found in the Longhouse Great Room, Room 101, and the Longhouse Kitchen, Room 103. It will feature a visual arts exhibit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and live entertainment from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be catered by Tony’s BBQ.

The BAM Slam is open to all students and community members.

