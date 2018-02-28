From Roadrunners to roadkill

The Lane women welcomed Linn-Benton Roadrunners, whose conference record fell to 4-10 after Wednesday’s 101-59 loss to the Titans. Head coach Greg Sheley has coached his team to an 11-2 conference record as of Feb. 21, which puts Lane and Clackamas in a tie for second place. Clackamas came out on top of their game on Wednesday night, which heats up the race for the second position.

The Titans wasted no time taking the lead as they raced out to an 8-0 run. Lane point guard Amber Lease scored six of those eight points on two 3-pointers from the top of the arc. Lease passed the ball up court to Taelli Carrillo, who recently returned from injury, and dished the ball to a cutting Rachel Fielder for the Titans’ first fast-break points of the night.

Lane was crashing the offensive glass early and grabbed five rebounds off missed shots that led to six second-chance points. Megan Still made her first 3-pointer to extend the Titan lead to 22-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Lease had the hot hand Wednesday night and sunk her third consecutive 3-pointer of the first half. Lane continued to force turnovers and extend their lead, and by halftime, the Titans held a 44-23 lead. Lease had 14 points and six assists at the break while forwards Sarah Hall and Sierra Carrier both grabbed four rebounds.

Linn-Benton opened the second half with two consecutive turnovers that turned into four Titan points. Carrillo made her first 3-pointer on the night to push the lead to 58-28. A steal by Carrillo led to her first two free throw attempts of the night.

The Titans led 77-44 to open the fourth quarter of play. A visibly frustrated Linn-Benton squad continued to get outscored and out-hustled. Sophomore Morgan Newton came into the game for the first time in the fourth quarter and made a 3-pointer as the Titans took a 94-57 lead halfway through the last quarter of play.

In the end, Titans took home their eleventh conference win of the season. Lease scored a season-high 23 points and dished out eight assists. Carrier went 8-for-8 from the field and scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in just over 20 minutes off the bench.

“It’s just another step going into playoffs,” said Fielder after Wednesday’s blowout win. Fielder scored six points and grabbed six rebounds while also blocking one shot for the Titans.

The Titans will return to Eugene for the last home game of the regular season against Umpqua CC on Sat. Feb. 28, when the team will honor the current sophomores.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]