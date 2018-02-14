Lane takes down Southwestern Oregon

Titans now only 2 games out of fourth place in the Southern Region

The Titans had a showdown with Southwestern Oregon Lakers Wednesday evening in front of a raucous crowd. The Titans were looking to get revenge after their two-point overtime loss on Jan. 10 in Coos Bay.

The Titans won the tip and managed to get the first points on the scoreboard. In fact, the Titans scored the first nine points, opening the game on a 12-4 run, during which Kylor Kelley scored five points.

The Lakers held the Titans scoreless for over five minutes in the first half, but the Lane defense stood strong. With five minutes remaining, Tayler Marteliz pulled up from deep and sunk his first 3-pointer of the evening. On the next possession, Keaton McKay followed suit and converted a floater from just outside the key.

After a basket from Keiron Goodwin, the Titans led by eight with momentum building. A few possessions later, coming out of a timeout, Goodwin made his first 3-point attempt and kept the Titans ahead by eight. Two free throws by Lane point guard Tre’Var Holland gave the Titans a 10-point halftime lead, but it was Goodwin who led the scoring at halftime with 13.

Kelley opened the second half scoring with a lefty hook shot over his defender for his 12th and 13th points of the night. On the next trip down the court, McKay made a quick hesitation move to free up some space for a step-back jump shot.

Another Titan fast-break score gave the Titans a 17-point lead just three minutes into the second half, their biggest of the game.

Within a three-minute span, the Lakers cut the lead to just nine on an open corner 3-pointer, forcing Lane head coach Bruce Chavka to call a timeout and regroup his players.

Gabe Sorber grabbed an offensive rebound and made an up-and-under move to evade the Southwestern defense. Coming off the bench, Sorber provided some much-needed energy for the Titans.

“My job is to bring energy whether it’s in practice or coming off the bench,” Sorber said on his contribution to the team.

With just under eight minutes left in regulation, the Titans held a 12-point lead after an elbow jumper from Holland. Another smooth spin move in the paint for two from Goodwin put the Titans up seven with just over one minute left in regulation. The Titans finished strong and won 83-76, behind 25 points from Goodwin and 19 from Kelley.

Holland contributed 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the Titans’ second straight win. Marteliz finished with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. McKay scored nine points and added one steal.

The Titans couldn’t continue their winning streak after they lost to Chemeketa 79-95 on Feb. 10. The Titans record fell to 12 wins and 11 losses, with a 4-7 conference record. As the playoff push begins for the Titans, they will look to close the gap in the standings when they travel to Clackamas on Sat. Feb. 17.

