Lane Community College was ranked as the fifth best Oregonian RN program out of Oregon’s 27 programs in 2018, according to Registered Nursing’s official website.

The website states that each of the 27 programs was ranked was based on its National Council Licensure Examination for registered nursing (NCLEX-RN) pass rates from 2013 to 2017. Each school’s pass rates were averaged together, with recent scores weighing more toward the final average than those from previous years did. Lane’s score of 95.46 ranked directly below Linn-Benton Community College’s score of 95.88. Clackamas Community College came in first place with a score of 96.49.

“The Lane Associates of Applied Science in Nursing Program prepares students to take the NCLEX-RN licensure exam to become Registered Nurses,” LCC’s nursing website states.

It takes about 3 years of full-time study for students to complete this program. They can then earn a Bachelor of Science degree via “online lecture & theory and local clinical experiences” during their fourth year. LCC’s website also states that registered nurses can take on a wide variety of jobs, including working at acute care hospitals, caring for children at school or serving in public health departments.

LCC nursing instructor Tom Blickle said that he was not surprised about LCC’s high ranking in the list of Oregon’s RN programs. Blickle has years of experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), ICU nurse and hospice nurse, and has taught at LCC for 18 years.

Blickle said that the nursing program’s role as a member of the Oregon Consortium for Nursing Education (OCNE) for about ten years and as the only RN program in Lane County are not the only reasons the LCC’s RN program is successful. LCC’s nursing program takes in students who have been successful in the past and are likely to continue succeeding in the future.

“They’re very independent and question things a lot,” Blickle said about LCC’s RN students, “They’re not passive students.”

Blickle also credits the RN program’s ranking to its effective faculty members, strong connections with many of the county’s clinics and hospitals, such as Sacred Heart and clear priorities.

“Our students are our second priority,” he said, “The first priority is our patients.”

This year is the Registered Nursing website’s second time ranking RN programs in each state. The next ranking process will take place in 2019.

