Titans drown Lakers

The Lane women welcomed the Southwestern Oregon Lakers to Eugene for a double-header with the men’s team following them. The Titans beat the Lakers by 24 last time these two teams played.

A 3-pointer for SWOCC after the opening tip got the scoring started Wednesday night. Sophomore Rachel Fielder evened the score when she drained her first 3-pointer.

It was the Lane full-court pressure causing problems for Southwestern Oregon. Halfway through the first quarter, the Titans led 16-8. A pick-and-roll play between Khadija Smith and Sierra Carrier ended in an open layup for Carrier to extend the Titan lead to double digits.

A Laker zone defense was no match for the Titans ball movement as Lane took a 28-12 first quarter lead.

Asha Tullock seemed to still have the hot hand from Saturday’s win against Clark as she made three of her four attempts from behind the arc in the first half.

The Lakers briefly found their momentum and cut the deficit to just eight on a corner 3-pointer. But Lane continued to full-court press and find gaps in the Laker defense holding a halftime lead of 45-32. Tullock led the halftime scoring with all of her nine points coming off 3-pointers. Unfortunately, Tullock went down after an apparent knee injury and did not return the rest of the game.

As the third quarter got underway, Megan Still opened the second half scoring with her second 3-pointer of the night.

Still made another 3-pointer to give the Titans their biggest lead of the night, leading 57-40. The Titans continued to outplay the Lakers and extended their lead to 66-47 heading into the final quarter of play.

Amber Lease dove on the floor for a loose ball and managed to get it to a teammate who found Still in the corner for her third 3-pointer of the evening. That bucket put Lane ahead by 25 with eight minutes remaining in regulation.

In the end, the Titans took home the victory winning handily 87-58.

Hall and Still led the Titans with 17 and 16 points respectively. Hall added 10 rebounds and two blocks while Still recorded five rebounds and two assists. Lease only had five points but dished out a season-high 11 assists and seven steals.

“The past few weeks, we’ve been taking steps forward and were just hoping to continue doing that,” Lease said after her team swept the season series with SWOCC, winning both games by an average of 27 points. After Wednesday nights victory Lane moved to 17 wins and 6 losses overall, with a 9-2 conference record.

Over the weekend, the Titans traveled to Chemeketa and defeated them by a score of 98-70. Lane plays second-place Clackamas to try and snag the second place position in the Southern Region on Saturday.

