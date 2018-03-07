Do you know your student government?

Every term, students pay $56 towards the student activity fee. Out of that $56, $13.14 is going toward ASLCC, Lane Community College’s student government: $9.14 toward their operations and $4 toward legal services. The ASLCC budget for the 2018 fiscal year is $160,824 yet many students either don’t know that LCC has a student government or have no idea what the organization is doing for them.

Many students share the same mindset that although there are activities on campus, as well as the weekly Titan Times newsletter, there needs to be a stronger effort put toward transparency.

“I don’t know much,” first-year student Kaitlyn Brown said. “I think if [students] knew [ASLCC] had such a large budget and that there’s issues that we can get together for, then we should.”

Kristie Potwora, part-time instructor in the art department said, “I would say [their job is] to empower the students. I think in the past they have. I couldn’t really tell you.” As far as forming a better connection between students and ASLCC, Potwora said, “I think it would probably be on the student government to perpetuate that conversation or energy. Whether coming to classes, putting up fliers, sending out emails, that kind of thing.”

“I think they could be a lot more visible to the average student,” non-traditional student Kevin Kleppe said. He thinks the job of student government is “trying to be a watchdog for the students’ welfare, which is probably their main purpose. Also, it’s an educational tool to learn how government works and how best to get along with others and be successful. I think they’re trying and I applaud those who are in the government because it’s a lot of extra time on their own.”

For those interested in getting involved, ASLCC Treasurer Amadeo Snyder recommends students voicing their concerns in the Senate meeting that are held Thursdays from 4 p.m – 6 p.m in the Center Building or at board meetings.

“I think direct action and organizing around this is important,” Snyder said.

