March robbery count up to six

The local law enforcement agencies are investigating a string of six armed-robberies involving perpetrators with similar descriptions in the neighborhoods around the University of Oregon.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 2, a man with a mask and a gun robbed Lil’s Deli on River Road.

Later that Friday at 11:45 p.m., the Neighborhood Market on the corner of 24th Avenue and Hilyard Street was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect was described as a 5’9” white male in his twenties with a medium to heavy build.

At 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 3, a young woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking around East 16th Avenue and Hilyard Street by a six-foot black male in his twenties weighing around 180 pounds.

Later that Saturday evening at 9:06 p.m., Subway on 18th Avenue and Chambers Street was robbed by two men with handguns. The suspects were described as one black male standing anywhere from 5’10” to 6’2” and weighing 140 to 180 pounds. The other suspect was described as a white male between 6’ and 6’3” in his twenties and at an estimated 180 pounds.

Tom’s Market on 19th Avenue and Agate Street was robbed by two men at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m on Mar. 5. The suspects, yet again, were a white male with a medium build and a black male standing 6’ to 6’2” and in his twenties.

Another young woman walking by East 15th Avenue and Hilyard Street on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. was robbed by a white male with a handgun depicted as 5’10” to 6’ and about 180 pounds.

On Monday, Mar. 12 at 12:58 a.m, the Lucky Lou’s on Main Street in Springfield was robbed by a white male with a handgun and a white bandana covering his face. The suspect was described to be in his twenties.

Police are still investigating the robberies and have not released any information to suggest that they are connected.

“We are working this case with detectives and patrol,” Melinda McLaughlin, the Eugene Police Department public information director, said. “We are looking into connections and similarities.”

Until the perpetrators are in custody, the University of Oregon Police Department has recommendations for citizens who may find themselves in a robbery.

“Bystanders should try to be aware of their surroundings, and if there are signs of a person in distress, bystanders should make themselves known and offer assistance, if it is safe to do so, and/or seek immediate help from police or security personnel,” McLaughlin said. “If someone attempts to touch you against your will, you have the right to yell ‘no’ loudly, or do whatever is necessary to get the person to let go, and flee to a safe place and seek help. When safe, try to remember as much as possible about the person’s appearance and behavior.”

There are also resources that students and community can use to help prepare for situations that can be threatening.

“Assaults by strangers are far less common than assaults by people known to survivors,” McLaughlin said. “Self-defense classes can prepare people to deter or escape an assault, and have benefits for improved awareness and confidence.”

Police say the suspects are considered dangerous and they advise people to not approach them. Anyone with any information on the robberies is encouraged to call the police.

