US Air Force Jazz Band lands on campus

Members of the US Air Force Band of the Golden West, The Commanders, performed on at Lane Community College on Mar. 14, celebrating the men and women who served our country.

During the concert, the band of 18 members from the Travis Air Force Base played music to a large crowd. LCC’s Music Department hosted the band earlier in the day with a clinic for students.

The band is currently on tour, spreading their message across the country, of honoring our country’s heritage, inspiring trust in others, and connecting people, through their music. The band is strongly associated with the Air Mobility Command, the portion of the air force that brings supplies to people around the world both in humanitarian assists and military efforts.

