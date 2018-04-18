Club council to host charity carnival

On April 18 and 19, the Lane Community College’s Council of Clubs and Center for Student Engagement will host the annual Carnival of Clubs. Games and activities will be spread across Center Plaza and Bristow Square from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Student clubs will be present to share information on what they have to offer to interested students. LCC’s own Rainy Day Food Pantry and No Cash Clothing Stash will be accepting donations and the Titan Store will be operating a snack bar in the plaza.

Games and activities will range from carnival-style games to a dunk tank where attendees can plunge deans and LCC President Dr. Margaret Hamilton. The Council of Clubs will provide some free snacks and art students will be offering free face paint.

Admission to the carnival is free, but tickets for the games will be donation-based, according to ASLCC Senator Nick Keough. Donations can be in the form of cash or useful donations for the charities involved, such as clean clothes or non-perishable food.

Tents will be set up to protect attendees from the spring rains and the Council of Clubs and CSE are expecting more students than ever before. This should be the “largest student-run operation since Lanestock”, according to CSE Administrator Tracy Weimer.

Starting at 11 a.m. both Wednesday and Thursday, all of the student clubs will be set up and looking to recruit new members.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]