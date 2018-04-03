Please, do tell

Activist and veteran to speak about anti-gay policies in the military

Photo by Mychal Richardson

Retired U.S. Air Force Major Margaret Witt will be giving a talk at Lane Community College Thursday, April 5 in the Center for Meeting and Learning. Witt will be speaking about her role in dismantling anti-gay policies in the military and commenting on recent legislation passed by the Trump administration barring transgender people from service.

Witt was suspended from service in 2004 and faced discharge under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy after 19 years of distinguished service as a flight nurse with the Air Force. She fought her discharge and won in 2010, with the court ruling that it violated her constitutional rights. Her case set a precedent for the repeal of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy later that same year. Maj. Witt’s appearance will be moderated by KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert, who will facilitate a brief interview and then invite the audience to ask questions.

Witt is currently on a lecture tour in support of her new memoir, “Tell: Love, Defiance, and the Military Trial at the Tipping Point of Gay Rights.”

She will be speaking at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at LCC’s Center for Meeting and Learning on Main Campus.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]