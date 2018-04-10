Titans seize first place

The Lane Titans baseball team opened their conference play against the struggling Mt. Hood St. Bernards on April 3 at Titan Field on the main Lane campus. In their previous six games, Mt. Hood has came the victor in just one game. The Titans were also in need of a win after getting swept in four games against Edmonds Community College. The two teams will play one game before heading to Gresham for a doubleheader then returning to Eugene to finish the series.

Sophomore Dillion Larsen earned the start on the mound for the Titans. In the bottom of the first inning, Lane outfielder Tielar Murray hit a shallow ball to midfield to record his first single of the game. Murray finished with one hit and a walk in Tuesday afternoon’s game.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jimmy McDonald hit a two-run single to open the scoring. His single to midfield drove in Hank Forrest and Colton Sakamoto. At the end of the fourth inning, the Titans held a 2-0 lead. And held that lead until the sixth inning when Jayden Hanna hit an RBI single into the outfield.

At the top of the seventh inning, Lane Head Coach Jason Blunt made a pitching change, bringing in Donovan Baldocchi and relieving Larsen. The University of Washington signee, Larsen, allowed just six hits and struck out three Mt. Hood batters.

The Titan pitching staff allowed only two hits and zero runs in the final four innings to complete their first shutout of the season.

“Its always big to get a rebound win,” said coach Blunt “But more important is to start off on a positive note with a win in the Southern Region Conference.”

Their 3-0 win against Mt. Hood vaulted them to first place in the Southern Region. Six different Titans recorded hits, including McDonald and Hanna who were responsible for two hits each and all three RBI’s. Larsen earned the win while teammate Aaron Hutchinson earned the save when he struck out a single batter in the ninth and final inning.

