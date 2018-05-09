Dancing for a cause

Dance Northwest’s Down 4 It 2018: The Final Concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Lane Community College’s Ragozzino Performance Hall. The concert will be the finale of a 13-year-old tradition.

The mission of Down 4 It is to “instill a lasting love and appreciation for dance through developing artistry,” Anita Sanford, founder and director of Dance Northwest and LCC instructor, said about the decision to retire the concert after 13 years.

“It is an honor to have been a part of something that has allowed dancers to celebrate our commonality, embrace our differences and create community,” Sanford said. “Emotions will be running high as the final curtain closes. I look forward to seeing what the artists bring to the stage.”

The dancers will perform a variety of styles including Hip Hop, Contemporary, Jazz, Tahitian, Tap and Lindy Hop.

In the past, Down 4 It concerts have been an active part of the community, donating portions of proceeds to organizations such as Womenspace, the Red Cross, To Write Love on Her Arms and Food for Lane County.

This year, a silent auction will take place in the lobby before the concert and during intermission. Proceeds will be donated to Womenspace, a local nonprofit that works to end intimate partner violence in Lane County.

Dancers and choreographers from all over Oregon, including Work Dance Co., Track Town Swing and Portland’s Fresh Vibe, will take part in the performance.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 online at the Dance Northwest website.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]