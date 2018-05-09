LCC Board member arrested

A member of the Lane Community College Board of Education was arrested on May 5 on two charges of sex abuse in the third degree involving a minor.

Anthony Phillip Carrasco, 41, was arrested by the Eugene Police Department in the late afternoon on May 5 after a weeks-long investigation that began on April 21, according to a report by the Register-Guard. He has been released from the Lane County Jail. The identity of the victim or details behind the accusations are not currently known, but police say that he is “acquainted with the victim,” according to a statement.

Under Oregon law, a crime is considered sexual abuse in the third degree if “the person subjects another person to sexual contact and the victim does not consent to the sexual contact or the victim is incapable of consent by reason of being under 18 years of age.” It also includes “propel[ing] any dangerous substance at a victim without the consent of the victim,” with “dangerous substance” defined as bodily fluids.

Carrasco, who graduated from both LCC and the University of Oregon, had been a longtime activist and organizer in the Eugene area prior to his election to the LCC Board of Education in 2015. Carrasco is currently President of Grupo Latino Accion Directa, a Latinx advocacy group, and an organizer for the Oregon chapter of the labor union AFL-CIO. He has also volunteered for the city of Eugene as a Human Rights Commissioner and an Equity and Human Rights Board Member. Carrasco was also a moderator during the public hiring forum for Eugene’s new police chief and frequently hosts local candidate forums regarding Latinx issues in Oregon.

LCC administration and the Board of Education called the allegations a “personal matter, not college business” and declined to comment on the allegations. Carrasco also could not be reached prior to publication.

Carrasco represents Zone 5 on the Board of Education, which includes most of central Eugene. Carrasco is due back in court on May 11 at 8:30 a.m. Changes to his status with the Board of Education and his myriad organizations are not immediately clear.

