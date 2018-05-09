Talented trio of techs

Trinity, an art exhibit, is being showcased in the Robert Hall Gallery from April 30 through May 24. Works by Anna Stehle, Douglas Wilshire and Zachary Smith are on display. Photography, sculpture, ceramics and installation art will all be featured.

Anna Stehle, an employee of the ceramics studio on main campus, has been taking part in galleries at Lane Community College for seven years, this being her sixth gallery. Stehle has accepted a job at Georgies Ceramic and Clay Co. and this will be her last gallery on campus. Stehle specializes in ceramics and photography, she has mugs, pitchers, whiskey glasses and photos on display in the gallery.

Douglas Wilshire, participating in his third gallery, has been working in the sculpture studio for four years. Specializing in sculpture, Wilshire has a collection of anatomical and abstract art on display and said he uses the galleries to “exercise his ability and showcase the mindset the program is in.”

Being featured in a Lane Community College gallery for the first time, Lane alumnus Zachary Smith comes in open-minded, saying he is “hoping that this will serve as an opportunity to showcase my work” and has no predetermined expectation for success. Smith has worked as a volunteer in the ceramics studio in the past but has recently accepted a position in the 2-D department. Smith has different bowls on display in ranging colors and drawing attention to his style.

“It’s great to see the art out of boxes and on display” where the pieces truly belong, Smith said.

As students, faculty and staff flow in and out of the gallery, “the best part is seeing others react to artwork” Paisley Idemiller, a second-year Fine and Studio Arts student at LCC, said.

Displays on campus can help to draw in students from other majors as well. Manny Santana, an art student, started his path at LCC as a welding major and has always had a passion for working with his hands.

“I tell my girlfriend I love to have control of the creation,” Santana said in an apron spattered with paint from a day’s work. After seeing galleries like this on campus, his interest shifted from welding to art.

Some pieces will be for sale, while others are just for enjoyment The main concern of the artists is not about sales, Stehle said. She added, “this is an opportunity to showcase my work” and scoffed at the idea of a sales quota for the duration of the gallery.

The gallery is open from 8am-5pm Monday through Thursday and 8am-4pm on Friday.

Related

[adrotate group="3"]