The Bleed in the lead

The Associated Collegiate Press has announced the Bleed, Lane Community College’s graphics design magazine, as a finalist for the national Pacemaker award. This marks the third year in a row that the student-run publication has made this accomplishment.

The Bleed is one of 34 magazines across 19 states chosen as Pacemaker finalists. More than 100 collegiate magazines entered the competition. In the ACP web announcement for the 2018 winners, ACP Executive Director Laura Widmer described these 34 finalists as “the best of the best” in collegiate graphics design.

The Associated Collegiate Press, a non-profit organization that supports college journalism students and educators throughout the U.S., presents the Pacemaker annually to collegiate publications, including magazines and newspapers.

According to the ACP website, the judges choose finalists and ultimate winners based on “coverage and content, quality of writing and reporting, leadership design, photography and graphics.”

Thomas Madison, an LCC graphic design instructor, as well as the supervisor of the yearly creation of The Bleed, said that he believes The Bleed’s success lies in each edition’s dedication to a specific theme. The focus this year is modernism and innovation.

“The students have to pick a theme and stick to that theme,” he said. “They have to say what they want to do and then fulfill that promise.”

Despite it being a helpful experience for students, The Bleed, which is part of a mandatory course for graphic design students, certainly comes with its challenges, Madison said.

The major challenges that students face in the program are working within a hierarchy and making sacrifices for the greater good.

“Students learn to let go of their egos to look at the bigger picture,” Madison said, adding that the challenges of The Bleed strengthen students and better prepare them for the workplace after college.

Madison said that he has never been a “contest hound,” but he entered The Bleed into the ACP contest in 2016 when there was concern about funding for the graphic design program. Since then, the magazine has been a finalist each year, even winning in 2016. Funding for the program has since increased and so has the graduating class for the program, going from 16 to 24 students.

The 17 Pacemaker winners will be announced during the next ACP conference from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

