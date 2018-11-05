A long shot and a miss

// Media Credit Template Tag

The Titans’ men’s soccer team ends the season with a 6-6-3 record following a loss to the Chemeketa Storm (11-3-1) Oct. 24.

In order to make it into the playoff picture, the Titans needed not only to win, but they also needed the Rogue Ospreys (0-11-1) to beat the Portland Panthers (6-5-2).

That didn’t happen.

With a lot on the line, the Titans came out strong in their final game. Callum Speed, assisted by Riley Kirkpatrick, scored the opening point of the game within the first five minutes.

Unfortunately, the Storm responded two minutes later with a goal of their own. The game was tied at half with a score of 1-1.

The second half was set up to be thrilling with the score knotted up and the Titans desperately needing a win for their playoff hopes.

Two minutes in, Titan goalie Jacob Scorse blocked a shot attempt from a Storm attacker. Titan Ricardo Gonzales immediately responded with two shot attempts of his own, but wasn’t able to capitalize on either.

In the 56th minutes of the game, the Storm scored giving them a 2-1 lead. The Titans got four more attempts before the game ended, but failed to convert. The Titans managed six shot attempts throughout the second half, being unsuccessful each time.

Despite not making the playoffs, this year was still a success for the Titans seeing one more win and three fewer losses than last season.

The Titans are hopeful about next season with much of this year’s team returning as sophomores. The Titans have five sophomores this year, including one of their two active goalkeepers.