Break out the brooms

The women’s soccer team has secured a playoff position following two decisive wins against Chemeketa Storm and Portland Panthers to close out the season.

They ended the season with a 14-1-2 record with these last two wins propelling them into the playoffs with a major confidence boost.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Titans played Chemeketa Storm whom they beat 8-0 in their earlier matchup this season.

The Titans controlled the ball much of the first half, getting off 10 shots to the Storm’s one. In the 29th minute, Titan defender Aja Bumpus scored the first point of the game, giving the Titans a 1-0 lead. They held the lead into halftime.

They scored again in the 53rd minute when Danielle VanOrd converted on an assist from Yuuyu Suzuki. The game ended 2-0 in the Titans’ favor.

Following the game, Jessie Scott and VanOrd explained some of what has been powering this successful finish to the season.

“We’re coming out super motivated, I mean we’re playing for each other,” Scott said.

They explained that they usually listen to music to get themselves to the level of intensity that they need to be. They also understand that, as sophomores, their last game is coming soon, so they need to take care of each game one at a time.

“We have been working really hard in practice and that hard work has been transferring onto the field during our games,” VanOrd explained.

Saturday, Oct. 20, the Titans played the Portland Panthers and had a similar outcome to the previous game. They came out very strong, with VanOrd scoring in the first two minutes of the exhibition. Later in the first half, off a lead pass from VanOrd, Bailey Johnson found the back of the net giving the Titans a 2-0 lead, which held through the finish.

According to the NWAC website, the Titans play their first playoff game Oct. 31 at Titan Field against the Walla Walla Warriors (11-4-3), who go into the playoffs having tied their last two games of the season. This will be the team’s first time playing head-to-head this year.

Update, Nov. 1: The Titans lost their match against Walla Walla by a final score of 2-1, eliminating them from the NWAC playoffs.