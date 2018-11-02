Fancy feast for big cats

Students cater to more than 300 guests with a celebrity guest chef

More than 300 benefactors enjoyed a pan-Asian meal at the 16th annual Harvest Dinner Gala at Lane Community College’s Center of Meeting and Learning on Tuesday Oct. 23. While enjoying extravagant pan-Asian fare, the guest placed bets on a live auction raising money for scholarships and the non-profit LCC foundation. First-year students hosted and waited on tables, second year students were in the back of house preparing the four course meal with guest Chef Hsiao-Ching Chou.

The students at the Harvest Dinner learn how to cater to large crowds. The first-year students were in black tie attire while serving their guests. Guests were greeted to a high-class dining room designed for a live auction. The second-year students worked in the kitchens, preparing the four-course meal with their instructors and guest chef.

“The hardest part was trying to convert recipes to such large portions while executing what the chef wanted,” second-year culinary student Zach Fish said.

Fish hopes his career in culinary arts will take him around the world. Chou offered insight into the world of pan-Asian cuisine. Fish expanded his recipe book with Asian soul food from Chou’s advice on all the dishes.

“I want to learn those techniques that were created hundreds of years ago in some cultures,” second-year hospitality student Alison Meeler said.

Meeler got a taste of her dream that is to study foreign techniques and cultural dishes from around the world.

According to Events Relations Corporate Officer Phillip Hudspeth, the event raised $350,000 for the LCC Foundation. $112,000 of the proceeds will be for the Shining Stars scholarships

“Last year the Foundation was able to direct over $1.8 million to the college,” Hudspeth said via email. “That includes over $1 million in assistance to students for scholarships, grants, awards and stipends.”

