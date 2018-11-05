Over 150 people crossed the finish line at the second annual Womenspace Wonder Run 5k. The event was held at Alton Baker Park to raise money for victims of domestic violence on Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to Womenspace CEO Julia Weismann, her girlhood fondness of the superhero Wonder Woman was the inspiration for the event’s theme. People of all ages, children and even dogs came dressed up as their favorite superheroes.

Holly McGrath, Tammy Devall, and Carolyn Kronberger of the Eugene Police Department said they were running to support the cause as they experience the negative effects of the domestic violence they come across frequently in their work.

Selina Scott

Of the 270 people who registered, only 155 finished the race. Brian Solburg came in first place, followed by Michael Stearn and Lanie Miller, the top female competitor. All three said they were running to support Womenspace and their cause. Damean Craig was the fastest in the youth division.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, ”domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.”

According to the NCADV records, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some kind of physical violence by an intimate partner. NCADV’s vision is to create a culture where domestic violence is not tolerated and where society empowers victims and survivors while holding abusers accountable. In the United States, an average of 20 people experience intimate partner domestic violence every minute. On a typical day, more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to nationwide hotlines.

A week after the race, Womenspace announced that they raised over $3,500 for victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Lane Community College Department of Public Safety has an officer on patrol 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also hold a class every term on sexual assault awareness, and domestic violence along with basic self defense moves. A full list of winners can be found on the Electric Edge website.