The last two weeks have been incredibly prosperous for the Lane Titans Men’s basketball team.

Lane first squared up against the Mt. Hood Saints on Saturday Jan. 19. The Titans came into the game after winning four in a row with a record of 14-2. The Saints held a 6-10 record after losing four in a row.

The Titans came out strong, controlling the first half of the game with halftime score of 44-30.

The Saints fought back going on a run of their own.

The lead was reduced to 10 with four minutes remaining. The run was not enough to stop the Titans, ending the game with a score of 95-74.

Tashon Brown, a freshman guard for Lane, leaps through Clackamas defenders to save a ball from falling out of play. A raucous, active crowd at Titan Coliseum was a crucial factor in the Titans’ come-from-behind victory on Jan. 26. (Trent Toyama // The Torch)

The following Wednesday, the Titans matched up against the Linn-Benton Roadrunners, which turned out to be a tightly contested game.

The first half ended with Lane up by eight, 49-41. The Roadrunners came into the second half swinging, but it was not enough. The game ended with the Titans on top, 99-92.

The Titans then faced the Clackamas Cougars on Jan. 26. This was a greatly anticipated game for multiple reasons: the Cougars beat the Titans in their earlier matchup, the Titans were riding a six game win streak, and it was the “Jam the Gym” game.

The gym was absolutely packed, and its anticipation was well worth it, with the game coming right down to the wire.

Both teams came out swinging, and the first half remained very close until seven minutes remaining when the Cougars went on a 25-12 run to end the half with a 55-40 lead.

To start the second half, the large home crowd helped the Titans make a run of their own, bringing the lead back to single digits. The Cougars responded and took the lead to 17 with 12 minutes remaining.

¨We decided that the crowd needed to be louder. So we started getting more involved in the game,¨ Lane student and track athlete Josh Peterson said.

The crowd helped spark a momentum shift in the game. With 4:15 left in the game, the Titans reduced the lead to three points following a three-pointer from Lane guard Tashon Brown.

On the next possession, Brown attacked the hoop and floated in a layup making the score 93-92 with the Titans only down by one. The Cougars responded on the next possession with a three of their own.

With 1:27 left, following a layup by Titan Cody Mathis, the lead was again down to one point. The Cougars responded with a layup of their own, increasing their lead to three.

After a Cougar timeout, Titan guard Tarik Cool hit a clutch three to tie the game. Coach Joe White promptly called a timeout with 17 seconds left on the clock.

A Cougar foul put Lane forward Lucas Wilson on the free throw line with two seconds remaining. After missing his first attempt, Wilson was able to make his second bringing the score to 100-99 giving the Titans their first lead since minute 11 in the first half, and sealing the Titans’ win.

The Titans are currently riding a six-game win streak with an overall record of 17-2 and a conference record of 6-1, putting them in the top spot of the NWAC South. They look to continue this streak as they match up against Umpqua on Jan. 30 and Chemeketa on Feb. 2.

