The Titans continue to trounce their opposition and are riding an astounding 15-game win streak.

Over the last couple weeks, the Titans have won all three of their games by a large margin, amplifying their momentum.

They first matched up against the Mt. Hood Saints, who are no easy opponent coming into the game with a 5-1 conference record.

The Titans gave them their second conference loss after controlling much of the first half, which ended with a score of 30-15.

In the second half, the Saints brought some heat, but the Titans held onto the lead, closing the game 77-60. Lane guard Mya India Thomas had a game high 28 points with Kylie Guelsdorf dishing out assist after assist, ending the game with nine.

Next, the Titans opposed the Linn Benton Roadrunners. The Titans outscored their competitor in every quarter and took a large lead after a dominating third quarter performance scoring 20 points while holding the Roadrunners to 6.

Lane felt confident following 14 wins in a row coming into the game versus the Clackamas Cougars. The gym was packed full for the “Jam the Gym” game, and the Titans showed out for for their abnormally large crowd.

They finished the first quarter with a whopping 27-10 lead on the Cougars and they took their momentum into the second quarter as well. Lane forward Megan Still had a monstrosus first half performance, totalling seven rebounds and 11 points.

The momentum carried into the second half and the Titans held onto their lead ending the game with a score of 87-66 and another conference victory.

On Jan. 30, the Titans face a confident Umpqua Riverhawks team who enter the game having only lost one conference game. The Titans hope to give the Riverhawks their first loss in the last six games on their matchup this Wednesday on the road. They play another road game Feb. 2 against the 9-9 Chemeketa Storm.

