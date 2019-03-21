Lighting strikes for first time in 20 years

On March 16, the Titans’ season came to a close. Lane was one game away from a championship appearance, and they gave it all they had in the run-up to that final game.

To get the number-one seed in the playoffs, the Titans needed to beat the Umpqua Riverhawks. The Riverhawks had won their earlier matchup, so Lane looked for redemption.

The game was postponed due to snow, which only increased the intensity.

Before the game had even started, the gravity of this bitter rivalry was felt in the stands as more fans piled in, turning into the largest turnout of the season.

Not only was this the Titans’ chance at redemption, but it was also the sophomores’ last chance to play at home.

The game proved to be as intense as anticipated the moment it began. Following a back-and-forth battle, where no team took a major advantage, the Titans held strong, winning this emotional game 87-81.

After the win, the Titans drenched their coach in water in celebration. This win locked them into the number-one seed in the playoffs.

Going in as the number-one seed, they faced the Wenatchee Valley Knights. The Knights came in rolling off of a four-game win streak.

At the start of the game, Lane came out strong, springing to a 32-18 lead with five minutes left in the first half. The Titans continued this performance throughout the first half and ended with a score of 45-31.

With the second half ramping up, the Knights did what they could to close the gap, but the Titans ultimately won with a score of 95-87. Titan players Lucas Wilson, Tarik Cool, Cody Mathis and Lezjon Bonds all scored in the double digits in their first playoff game.

After beating the Knights, the Titans faced off against the Green River Gators. The Gators came into the matchup with a record of 20-10. The Titans took care of business in their second playoff game winning by a 10-point margin, 90-80. This win sent them into the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the Titans contended for a chance to play in the championship game. Before they could get there, they needed to beat the confident and top-ranked North Idaho Cardinals. The Cardinals sported a 29-2 record, with their two losses to colleges outside of the region.

The game was hard fought with neither team taking an edge. The Titans went into halftime with a lead of one following a three-point bucket by guard Rodney Hounshell.

The Titans went into the second half with confidence, taking a 53-46 lead within the first two minutes. Lane kept the lead through 13 minutes of the half until a Cardinal bucket tied the game at 70. The Cardinals piled on eight unanswered points making the score 78-70 with 3:14 left in the semi-final game.

The Titans left it all on the floor bringing the score back within two before the Cardinals took the game. The matchup ended 85-78 with a Titan loss. The Cardinals won the championship game versus Walla Walla the following day with ease.

Despite the loss, the Titan’s season was still successful. The team only lost four games this season ending with a 27-4 record. With only two sophomores leaving the team, they hope to start off on the same foot in the 2020 season.



