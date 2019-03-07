Since losing to Umpqua, the Lane women have accumulated a six-game win streak, clinching a playoff berth. Sitting firmly in first place, the Titans control their own fate heading into the postseason.

Hosting Linn-Benton on Feb. 20, Lane was off to a slow start trailing their opponents for the first four minutes of the game. Once they gained control, they had Linn-Benton on their heels and never gave back the lead.

Guard Mya India Thomas came through for the Titans with 27 points, only missing four shots out of 15 and leading her team with five steals.

The third quarter was the most productive for Lane, scoring 29 points while the Roadrunners struggled to hit any shots. This led to a large point margin that gave Lane a comfortable lead. Lane bested their competition 99-68.

Kalina Rojas goes for a layup during the Titans’ 99-68 victory on Feb. 20. Rojas has been a standout player for the Titans, averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game this season. (Selina Scott // The Torch)

Next, Lane took their efforts to Mt. Hood on Feb. 23.

The first quarter showcased a strong contest, between the two rivals, with seven lead changes. However, once starting guard/forward Kalina Rojas made two back-to-back free throws, taking the lead late in the first quarter, Mt. Hood never saw the lead again.

Rojas controlled the game with her 27 points. She had only 7 field goals, but Mt. Hood kept sending her to the line, where she made 14-14 free throws. Lane missed only two of 20 free throws all game.

“I definitely have to have my routine,” Rojas said about her free throws. “We work on it every day.”

The Titans’ Sabrina Macdowell defends against a Linn-Benton drive on Feb 20. The Titans’ continued their winning streak and are currently the top-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference. (Selina Scott // The Torch)

Mt Hood struggled to keep up with the high-powered offense of the Titans all four quarters. Lane stayed consistent and came out on top 79-61.

Lane is currently in first place in the South standings. Earlier this year, they had a 15-game winning streak, that was broken after a road game to Umpqua. Losing by four points, the smallest margin of their year, the Titans have a grudge match against Umpqua on Feb. 27. Umpqua is currently in second place in the south.

“That [loss] hurt a little bit, so we have some more fire going into this game,” Rojas said, looking forward to the rematch.

Lane’s conference record is 13-1, and Umpqua’s record is 12-2. Both teams are guaranteed a playoff position, but if Lane loses to Umpqua, Lane will fall to second in the south.

