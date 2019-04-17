Clearer skies ahead?

This season has seen many ups and downs for the Titan baseball team. Throughout the start of the season, many games were cancelled due to bad weather. Now, 24 games into the season they are at the 50 percent mark with a record of 12-12.



They started the season winning three of their first four matchups beating Big Bend, Spokane, and Edmonds. Following the 3-1 start, the Titans lost their next six games. During the losing streak, the Titans faced Lower Columbia, who sit at second in the NWAC West with a t record of 20-7. They also matched up against Bellevue, ranked third in the NWAC North with a record of 18-10. Lane managed to sneak a win out of their four games versus Bellevue.

After playing Bellevue, the Titans headed to Coos Bay to brawl with SW Oregon. Lane needed a momentum boost in the wake of their 1-7 run. Lane beat SW Oregon both times.

Lane went on to win their next six games, beating Clackamas and Chemeketa. They then locked horns with Linn-Benton, which didn’t end in the same fashion. Linn-Benton swept the Titans and remained undefeated in conference play.

Lane looks to end the ups and downs as they next encounter Chemeketa on April 17, who they beat twice earlier in the season.

The Titans are the third-ranked team in the NWAC South division. They sit with a 6-4 conference record having only lost to Linn-Benton in conference play. On April 26, they match up with the number two team in the NWAC South, Mt Hood–a team that they have not yet faced this season.

