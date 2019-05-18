The streaky Titans slugged their way into the Northwest Athletic Conference playoffs with a dominant offensive showing in May. After winning five consecutive games and seven of their last 10, Lane hopes to carry their momentum into a postseason packed with talented competition.
The Titans’ hot-and-cold play this year can be blamed, in part, on just plain bad luck. The team faced one of the toughest schedules in the NWAC–including multiple series against fourth-ranked Linn-Benton and seventh-ranked Mt. Hood–and coped with lingering injuries in the pitching staff.
They were also at the mercy of Oregon’s manic spring weather; the Titans couldn’t play a home game until a month into the season because of rain, snow and icy conditions. But, as the sun returned, so did Lane’s good fortune–and their offense.
After splitting a home and away series against the Clark Penguins, the Titans traveled down the coast to Coos Bay, where they crushed last-place Southwestern Oregon in a doubleheader by a combined score of 16-2. The rotation struck out a total 17 batters, while the top of the batting order smacked doubles and triples off the outfield fence. The next day in Eugene, the Titans ended their season in style, hanging up another 22 runs in a doubleheader against the Lakers.
After locking up the third seed in the NWAC South, the Titans have just under two weeks to prepare for the playoffs where they’ll likely face stiff competition. The NWAC Championships will be held in Longview, Washington from May 23-27.
May 3
Lane Titans vs. Clark Penguins
Game 1:
Lane – 8
Clark – 4
Matt Dallas: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K
Jaxon Woodhouse: 2-4, 3 RBI
Jack Swisher: 2-4, 1 RBI
Game 2:
Lane – 1
Clark – 5
Mitchell Bell: 4 IP, 4 H 0 ER, 3 R, 5 BB
Takanori Shimizu: 1-3, RBI
Skyler Vail: 2-3, 2B
May 4
Game 1
Lane – 10
Clark – 14
Trestyn Dumilieu:L (0-1), 3 IP, 4 ER, 1 K
Jesse Carr: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 K
Skyler Vail: 3-5, 3 RBI
Hayden Curtis: 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI
Game 2
Lane – 6
Clark – 4
Donovan Baldocchi: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K
Joe Ball: W (1-0), 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K
Henry Lovekamp: 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B
Matt Dallas: 2-4, 2 RBI
Skyler Vail: 1-3, RBI
May 10
Game 1
Lane – 12
SWOCC – 0
Matt Dallas: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Takanori Shimizu: 2-5, SB, 3B, 4 RBI
Jaxon Woodhouse: 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI
Game 2
Lane – 4
SWOCC – 2
Charlie Patterson: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K
Matt Dallas: 2-3, 2B
Hayden Curtis: 1-3, RBI, 3B
May 11
Game 1
Lane – 16
SWOCC – 5
Donovan Baldocchi: 3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 2 K
Matt Dallas: 4-4, HR, 4 RBI
Skyler Vail: 2-6, 2B, HR, SB, 3 RBI
Hayden Curtis: 3-5, 2 RBI
Game 2
Lane – 6
SWOCC – 4
Riley Howard: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 4 K
Bullpen (Dumilieu, Howard, Mitzel): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Jaxon Woodhouse: 1-3, 2 RBI
Matt Dallas: 2-3, 2B, RBI