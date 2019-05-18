International Night allows the international students at Lane Community College the opportunity to showcase their country for everyone who visits the exhibition for the earlier part of the event at the Mary Spilde Downtown campus which is followed by a showcase in the form of a talent show.



The Vice President in charge of the program, Paul Jarrell, discussed community, the theme of that day’s spring conference on campus. He said, for students who do not have the opportunity to travel, this serves as an invaluable window to the different things around the world brought here by international students.



Kana Takeuchi and Vinh “Jimmy” Tran were the masters of ceremonies for the evening, introducing themselves and a short introduction about international night at LCC. It has been running for four years in a row.



They left the stage and the event kicked off with a fashion show as a couple of young women from Japan, Kana Endo came out in a Saori and Sena Doi came out in a Yukata. They were followed by a couple, Victor and Kelly Nguyen from Vietnam, came out wearing Ao Dai’s. The young woman, Jane Low, followed in a very demure style, wearing a Baku Kurung, from Malaysia. The two young women from Thailand, Pha Portongkums and Sara Suksoi, flirted with the crowd in their Chud Thai. A young man from India, Shijo “John” Yahannan, carried himself in a dignified manner in his Kurtha and Mundu.



He was followed by a couple from South Korea, who were by far the most cheered for by the crowd wearing the traditional clothing from South Korea. Followed by a young lady from Korea, who came out with a broad smile. A young man from Togo, Felix Adjana, drew a big cheer from the crowd in his Betekeli, as did the young man from Burkina Faso, Aime Nacoulma who also wore a Betekeli.



The young man from Hong Kong, Wai Yin “Jacky” Yuen posed in some power stances in his Tong Joong, getting a big reaction from the young women in the crowd before concluding the fashion show.



The emcees introduced performers Jack, Ginny and Queen performing an acapella song from Vietnam. The stage went dark as the three young people set up. When the lights went back on, Jack started playing the guitar while Ginny and Queen began to sing in their native language. The duo harmonized in time to the guitar, all three bouncing off of each others’ energy.



Next the emcees kept the ambiance light with jokes then introducing Saki who performed the Hula to the opening theme to Lilo and Stitch, “He Mele No Lilo.” She glided gracefully onto the stage, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd. Her strong stage presence was palpable throughout the room as she effortlessly performed the number.



Sara, from Cape Verde, was then invited to go up on stage next to perform acapella. The room went totally silent for her soulful song. The crowd listened intently as she poured her heart out, who responded with resounding applause as she bowed and left the stage.



Jack got on stage once more to entrance the crowd with his guitar. The cheer died down to silence as Cherry began a very sentimental performance. Tran’s sense of humor transferred over to his performance as he continued his light hearted manner, joking with gestures and getting the crowd to laugh. But it didn’t last long, as both performers continued their emotional performance.



Their performance was followed by eight Japanese students who stormed the stage, breaking into their performance. The crowd plauditted as two of the students took up jump ropes and began a well-choreographed and stunning performance. The other six students broke up into two groups, coming from opposite sides they jumped the ropes criss-crossing each other, their performance was mesmerizing.



Next on stage were two young women, one began to sing in Vietnamese, the other followed in English. Somewhere in the middle of their heartwarming performance, they switched and sang in the other language.



Later, an ensemble of nine Korean students got up on the stage with tremendous energy, the three male students step off the stage, leaving the six women to perform an equally energetic number.



The stage went dark and when the lights came back, the three students rejoined the front of the group, one of the members dressed to impersonate Psy and the crowd absolutely lost it.



Noelyn got up on stage to perform a Ugandan dance number. As the music and her movements climaxed, so did the cheers of the crowd, clapping in time with the beat of the Zumba song. While the song playing was very fast, the performer’s movements managed to stay slow, rhythmic and very methodical.



The show ended with a bang, as four students set off confetti cannons with all the performers dancing together on stage. All the performers took a bow, coordinator Mary Millard went on stage to thank everyone who was responsible for putting on the event and to thank those who were in attendance.

